Freedom Park opens in downtown Raleigh to honor NC African-American heritage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh will have its grand opening this morning. It's a park that is 20 years in the making.

It was created to honor North Carolina African-American heritage. It's on about one acre of land across the street from the Governor's Mansion.

A 40-foot metal structure sits right in the middle and it is called the Beacon of Freedom.

It is meant to represent a flame that never goes out to pass the torch to the next generation.

The design for the park originated from the late Phil Freelon, an NC State graduate best known for designing the African-American Museum in Washington, D.C.

When he passed in 2019, Zena Howard became the lead architect.

"I think it's a model for the country and other southern states on how to recognize people that should have been recognized a long time ago," said Howard.

The official opening is this morning.