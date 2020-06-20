confederate monument

Crews remove Daughters of the Confederacy Monument in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crews in downtown Raleigh have removed the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument.

This follows the partial toppling of the Confederate monument outside the Capitol Friday evening.

Demonstrators toppled 2 statues from Confederate monument outside NC Capitol building

Protesters gathered outside the Capitol and took down parts of the monument with ropes. The statues were dragged on the street and one was hung on W. Hargett Street.

The Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy was dedicated in 1914 and was created to recognize the sacrifices of North Carolina women during the Civil War.

Raleigh man charged with littering after tweeting about white hoods on Raleigh Confederate monument

ABC11 crews captured the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument also being removed. That statue was dedicated in 1912.

A native of Edgecombe County, Wyatt is purported to be the first Confederate Soldier killed in action.

Last week, the Nash Square statue of Josephus Daniels, a known white supremacist, was removed at the request of his family.

Statue of white supremacist Josephus Daniels removed from Raleigh's Nash Square
