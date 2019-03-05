Politics

Raleigh man charged with littering after tweeting about white hoods on Raleigh Confederate monument

Police investigating after white hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been arrested after police said he placed white hoods, likely representing the Ku Klux Klan, on a Confederate statue in North Carolina's state capital Monday morning.

A picture of the incident was posted to Twitter just after 8 a.m. by Jon Williams.

The caption read, "Huh. That's new."



Almost 24 hours later, 42-year-old Jonathan Alan Williams, the account's owner, was arrested and charged with littering.

Again, Williams took to Twitter to speak about the incident.

"I take issue with the accusation that I would waste perfectly good pillowcases. This is slander."



The statue that the hoods appeared on is the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. It is a 7-foot statue that was dedicated in 1914.

I-Team: North Carolina is home to 100+ Confederate monuments

The statue depicts an older woman holding a book as she sits next to a young boy holding a sword.

According to UNC Library, the statue cost $10,000 and was funded by a private donation.

The statue has been vandalized in the past. In July 2015, the statue was spray-painted with the words "Black Live Matter."
