Raleigh man charged with littering after tweeting about white hoods on Raleigh Confederate monument

A picture of the incident was posted to Twitter just after 8 a.m. by Jon Williams.
The caption read, "Huh. That's new."
Almost 24 hours later, 42-year-old Jonathan Alan Williams, the account's owner, was arrested and charged with littering.
Again, Williams took to Twitter to speak about the incident.
"I take issue with the accusation that I would waste perfectly good pillowcases. This is slander."
The statue that the hoods appeared on is the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. It is a 7-foot statue that was dedicated in 1914.
The statue depicts an older woman holding a book as she sits next to a young boy holding a sword.
According to UNC Library, the statue cost $10,000 and was funded by a private donation.
The statue has been vandalized in the past. In July 2015, the statue was spray-painted with the words "Black Live Matter."