Black community questions motives behind some Durham commissioners rejection of minority-owned firm proposal

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Commission Board is 'fractured' and 'dysfunctional.'An independent investigator determined this last year when allegations surfaced of racism and sabotage between Durham County Manager Wendell Davis and Commissioner Heidi Carter.This year, the board committed to hiring a consulting firm for race and equity training based on the report "When you read the report it is pretty damming," said Robert Bobb, a consultant who owns The Robert Bobb Group in Washington, D.C. The Black owned firm presented a $50,000 proposal, offering race and equity training services during the commission board's Mar. 8 public meeting. The proposal was at the request of the county attorney.During the meeting, some members of the board were eager to work with the company."There is a sea of employees that feel abused," said Commissioner Nimasheena Burns. "That is why we are doing this training." Others cited community concerns and felt the process was too rushed."I think a couple of options are a reasonable request," said Commissioner Heidi Carter.The board voted 4-1 to reject the proposal."I'm disappointed in my board that there's so many objections," said Board Chair Brenda Howerton.The board asked the county attorney Lowell Siler to find two more firms."We can sit here and go around and around about this," said Siler. "Bottomline is you all asked me to do this. You all asked me to find someone to give you all help."Bobb said he was surprised by the exchange during the meeting."It's ok if you re-bid but tell us before the meeting that it's not acceptable or you want to go in a different direction," said Bobb."Let's pull this item off of the agenda. Let's set it aside and come up with a different process. That's what boards do," Bobb went on to say, "I don't think we were given a fair chance."Today, the Durham Committee on the affairs of Black People are calling the public exchange in front of the consultant inappropriate. The group is demanding Commissioner Carter recuse herself from Durham County Manager Wendell Davis' upcoming contract negotiations. They also want Commissioner Carter, Jacobs, and Allam to apologize to the consulting firm for allegedly trying to block the proposal.Antonio Jones, president of The Durham Committee for the Affairs of Black People, also tells ABC11 they question if their disapproval was racially motivated."We just don't see that type of energy used against non-minority contractors who look to do business with the county," said Jones. "So one has to wonder What's the problem? What's the issue? Is it race, is it personal, is it political?"Today Commissioners Nida Allam, Heidi Carter and Wendy Jacobs released statements.