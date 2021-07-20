libraries

Renovated Durham County Main Library reopens today, first time since 2017

EMBED <>More Videos

Renovated Durham County Main Library reopens today

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's Main Library is reopening Tuesday after an extensive renovation.

The library, which is at 300 N. Roxboro Street will reopen at 2 p.m. on July 20.

The revamped four-story building will feature an outdoor terrace and green roof, two maker spaces, public computers, spaces for working and learning and of course, a large collection of books for all ages.

"We expect the fully reinvented space to be a significant community and learning center for all," Tammy Baggett-Best, Library Director said. "We are so excited to at last share this amazing building with our library community."

It was supposed to open in April 2020 but that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Main Library has been closed since 2017, when the major expansion and renovation project began.

SEE MORE: ABC11's virtual tour of Durham's renovated main library

The venture increased the library's total size to nearly 100,000 square feet with four new inclusive play areas, including a multi-sensory environment with a fiber optic waterfall and an inclusive play area with an 8-foot-by-6-foot interactive light wall and an expanded space for the North Carolina Collection.

For budding entrepreneurs, there is an incubator space dedicated to serving small businesses in Durham.

An outdoor amphitheater and indoor auditorium will support entertainment options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhambookslibrariesdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIBRARIES
Renovated Durham Main Library finally books reopening date
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
Wake County votes to rename Cameron Village Regional Library
Some Wake Co. libraries will reopen soon: What it will look like
TOP STORIES
Already booked a hotel room? Here is how to snag a better deal
Wake County Schools maintaining mask mandate for next school year
WCPSS considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people
Mom disgusted by man who tried to pull down girl's shorts at Walmart
72-year-old woman hit by gunfire while driving in Erwin
Show More
Fla. man seriously injured in alligator attack after falling off bike
Amber Alert for 3 Asheboro children canceled
LATEST: Durham year-round students return to school with changes
Contact tracing efforts adapt to vaccines, demographics
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
More TOP STORIES News