Part of Angier Avenue in Durham closed after pedestrian struck

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian Monday night that has closed a stretch of Angier Avenue.

The road is closed between Driver Street and Briggs Avenue and is expected to stay that way for several hours.

The crash happened just after 8:45 p.m. at South Guthrie Drive and Angier Avenue. Police said a vehicle struck a female pedestrian who was crossing the street,

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.