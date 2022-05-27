1 person found dead with gunshot wound in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was found dead with a gunshot wound after crashing their car in Durham.

Officers in Durham responded to a call for a crash with injuries in the 800 block of South Street. According to police, officers arrived one minute after the call and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no more details are available at this time as police continue to investigate.

There is traffic congestion in the area and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator J.L. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
