4-vehicle crash on US 70 in Durham sends 4 people to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 70.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. on Highway 70 between Lynn Road and Pleasant Drive. Investigators said a woman driving eastbound in a 2007 Chevrolet HHR crossed the median divider and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado heading westbound. The vehicles then collided with two other vehicles, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Honda Civic that were both traveling westbound.

The woman driving the Chevrolet HHR sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment as was her passenger, a juvenile female who sustained serious injuries.

The drivers of the Silverado and the Civic were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

That stretch of Highway 70 was closed for a few hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450.

RELATED: Check real-time traffic and get more traffic news