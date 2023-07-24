Man killed in Durham shooting identified by police

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to a shooting on Holloway Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Durham has been identified by police.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to a shooting on Holloway Street. When they arrived they found a man had been shot.

That man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

A ShotSpotter alert was received related to this shooting.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Crime Tracker

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The shooting preceded a different case where a man died in a fight. Two others were also hurt.