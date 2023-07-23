Man fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The Durham Police Department received an alert via Shotspotter just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Holloway Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood