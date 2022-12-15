Controversial ShotSpotter program launches in Durham

After months of delays and numerous community meetings, Durham is ready to launch the new crime fighting tool, ShotSpotter.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of delays and numerous community meetings, Durham is ready to launch its new crime fighting tool.

ShotSpotter is going online despite two delays and some controversy.

The program uses sensors that detect gun shots within range.

It will cover a three-mile radius in east and southeast Durham, which had the highest concentration of gunfire between 2019 and 2021.

Data from the ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker show 70% of homicides in Durham during the past year happened here.

Mayor Pro Tempore Mark Anthony Middleton, a major champion for the technology, said some residents views on over-policing and privacy are valid. Still he believes this will be a serious tool to curb gun violence.

ABC11 reached out to ShotSpotter and was told it typically deploys 15 to 25 sensors per mile. That means Durham is looking at up to 75 sensors.