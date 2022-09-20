Durham city council OKs 1-year contract for ShotSpotter

The controversial technology ShotSpotter, which has raised privacy concerns among some, is being delayed in Durham. It's not expected to go live until mid-November.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham City Council approved a one-year contract for the ShotSpotter program on Monday.

All but two council members voted yes for the contract expected to cost more than $197,000.

ShotSpotter is a series of sensors placed in a community that can detect when gunshots are fired.

Officers can then be alerted and deployed to a scene more quickly than if they wait for a 911 call.

Durham is the sixth city in the state to get the technology.

The technology was originally scheduled to be deployed in the Bull City in September but is not expected to go live until mid-November.

