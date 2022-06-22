Durham OKs $570 million city budget with 1-year pilot for ShotSpotter

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham City Council signed off on a budget Tuesday night and with it, a new crime-fighting tool.
The plan, which goes into effect on July 1, totals $570.4 million.
City employees will get a 3% pay increase.
The budget also gives the green light to a one-year pilot of the ShotSpotter technology.
ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that would give police officers a precise location of gunshots, allowing for faster police response times.
Property taxes will increase by 6 cents in the new budget.
Full details about Durham's budget can be found here.
