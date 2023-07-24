One man killed, another hurt after fight overnight in Durham

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for an unknown problem on Angier Avenue.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a fight in Durham that happened very early Monday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for an unknown problem on Angier Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two men with with serious injuries and a third with minor injuries. Two were taken to a local hospital by EMS where one of them was later pronounced dead.

SEE ALSO: 1 killed, 3 injured in Cumberland County shooting

A preliminary investigation found the three men became involved in a fight.

ABC11 spoke with one man who said people in the community have complained about crime in the area, but have been told there are not enough officers to patrol that area.

"This community has gone through a lot when it comes to a rise in crime and we right across the street from the police station. Right there, I can see the sign from here. And I've called them before about the crime and they basically told me 'Well we don't have enough patrol officers for this area,'" the man said after checking on his mother who still lives in the neighborhood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker