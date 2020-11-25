Durham doctor arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with female patient

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham doctor has been arrested and indicted for what police say he did to a patient in September.Oscar Alberto Cornelio-Flores, 47, is a doctor with Avance Care, a primary care provider with about 15 locations in the Triangle.Durham Police Department said the doctor asked a female patient to meet him at a home to talk about her recent test results. During that meeting he sexually assaulted the patient.Cornelia-Flores is charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense.Avance Care released the following statement about the case:"We are aware of the allegations and charges that have been brought against Dr. Oscar Cornelio-Flores and are fully cooperating with the authorities as they continue their investigation. Dr. Cornelio-Flores was put on administrative leave immediately upon Avance Care being informed of the situation. As this is an ongoing legal issue, we will have no further comment at this time."Avance Care said Cornelia-Flores will not have any contact with patients while he is on leave.