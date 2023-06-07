One dead after double shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting last week.

Police said Wednesday that Turahn Bey, 28, of Durham, was the person shot and killed in the 2500 block of S. Roxboro Street.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. and two men were shot. Bey died at a hospital from his injuries and the other man was hospitalized with what police called life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

