Durham Police investigate after 3 men shot, 1 killed

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham students speak out against gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after one man was found dead and two others wounded in a shooting late Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of Drew Street. When they arrived, they found two of the men inside a car. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Officers then found a third man nearby who also had been shot. He, too, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimetriple shootingdurham policehomicide investigationhomicidegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News