Durham Police investigate after 3 men shot, 1 killed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after one man was found dead and two others wounded in a shooting late Friday night.Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of Drew Street. When they arrived, they found two of the men inside a car. One was pronounced dead at the scene.The other man was taken to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.Officers then found a third man nearby who also had been shot. He, too, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.No other details were immediately available.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.