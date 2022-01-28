Durham Police arrest two in Nov. shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Yahir Jacinto Gamasa, 18, and Javier Gutierrez Pascual, 22, are both charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the Nov. 12 shooting on Drew Street .
The shootings were not random, investigators said.
Officers who responded to the scene found two people inside a car. One, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was taken to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Officers then found a third man nearby who also had been shot. He, too, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Both suspects are in the Durham County Jail without bond.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
