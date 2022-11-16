Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway near Burton Park.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at (919) 560-4440 extension 28136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.