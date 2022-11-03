Massive flames from Durham house fire forces neighbors to evacuate

Durham Fire Department crews are still on the scene of a house fire that broke out not far from downtown.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Fire Department crews are still on the scene of a house fire that broke out not far from downtown.

The house fire broke out on Eva Street. Firefighters say no one was living in the house that was fully engulfed at one point.

The flames got so intense is forced some next-door neighbors to leave their home which also has fire damage.

Crews say most of the first floor had no flooring making it difficult to contain the flames.

The fire is out but firefighters were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. to put out any hot spots.