Gas leak forces evacuations in downtown Durham near public library

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak has shut down part of North Roxboro Street in downtown Durham.

The leak was reported just north of the public library.

Police evacuated a two-block radius to keep everyone safe and allow crews to repair the leak.

Dominion Energy said the gas leak was caused by a third party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.