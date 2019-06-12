Durham has 'emergency need' for blood donations after explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is responding to what the Red Cross said is an emergency need for more blood following April's deadly downtown gas explosion.
The American Red Cross said it sent 284 units of blood to Duke Health where many of the two dozen people injured in the blast were treated.
At its regular blood drive at the Durham County Health Department on Wednesday, the Red Cross was hoping to collect at least 23 units of blood to help in what it said was an emergency need.
City employees, like Lindsay Kincaid, got an email asking for participation at the blood drive and she answered the call for help.
"I've noticed how willing everybody is to help everybody else whether you know them or not," she said of the Bull City following the April 10 explosion. "I would like to think that I'm doing a small part."
Friday is World Blood Donor Day. The Red Cross will be hosting more blood drives across Durham that day and through the weekend.
All the blood drives are open to the public and donors are encouraged to schedule appointments by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
The upcoming blood drives:
June 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bull City Burger and Brewery
107 E Parrish St.
Durham, NC 27701
Keyword - Burger
June 14, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Durham/Orange Pirate Club, Exchange Club, Immanuel Baptist Church
3601 Hillandale Road
Durham, NC 27705
Keyword - Pirate
June 16 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mt Sylvan Baptist Church
5731 N. Roxboro Road
Durham, NC 27712
Keyword - Mt Sylvan
