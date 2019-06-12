durham explosion

Durham has 'emergency need' for blood donations after explosion

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is responding to what the Red Cross said is an emergency need for more blood following April's deadly downtown gas explosion.

The American Red Cross said it sent 284 units of blood to Duke Health where many of the two dozen people injured in the blast were treated.

At its regular blood drive at the Durham County Health Department on Wednesday, the Red Cross was hoping to collect at least 23 units of blood to help in what it said was an emergency need.

City employees, like Lindsay Kincaid, got an email asking for participation at the blood drive and she answered the call for help.

"I've noticed how willing everybody is to help everybody else whether you know them or not," she said of the Bull City following the April 10 explosion. "I would like to think that I'm doing a small part."

Friday is World Blood Donor Day. The Red Cross will be hosting more blood drives across Durham that day and through the weekend.

All the blood drives are open to the public and donors are encouraged to schedule appointments by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

The upcoming blood drives:

June 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bull City Burger and Brewery
107 E Parrish St.
Durham, NC 27701

Keyword - Burger

June 14, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Durham/Orange Pirate Club, Exchange Club, Immanuel Baptist Church
3601 Hillandale Road
Durham, NC 27705

Keyword - Pirate

June 16 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mt Sylvan Baptist Church
5731 N. Roxboro Road
Durham, NC 27712

Keyword - Mt Sylvan
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamblood driveamerican red crossdisaster reliefdurham explosionred cross
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
Financial help available for Durham gas explosion victims
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
Fundraiser scheduled for worker injured in Durham explosion
Durham businesses hoping for lift with thousands coming for graduation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested, 9 children forced to live in squalor in Wake County
Man arrested in shooting death of transgender woman in Lumberton field
'Coward, monster:' Families of slain Muslims speak at Craig Hicks sentencing
VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep while Tesla was on autopilot
Baggage issues causing check-in delays at RDU
Woman charged after man dies in Nash County mobile home fire
'Country' boy creates duct tape rainbow flag on truck
Show More
From interim to chief: Toni Dezomits takes head position at Cary PD
Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in men's restrooms
'Didn't want car to burn:' Man fined for throwing cigarette out window
Handmade 'Califas' license plate leads to drug arrest
Dog rescued from 109 degree temps inside locked car
More TOP STORIES News