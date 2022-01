DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have made an arrest in a hit and run that left a man dead on Jan. 15.It happened just before 4:15 a.m. on Denfield Street near Todd Street. Darion Revels, 28, of Durham, was lying in the southbound lane on Denfield Street when he was struck by a Honda Civic, which then left the scene.On Friday, investigators said Joshalun Murphy, 32, of Durham, has been charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and no operator's license.Murphy turned herself in Friday.