1 dead after morning shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Fayetteville.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 6500 block of Amanda Circle.

After receiving 911 calls of a reported shooting, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the road.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

This does not appear to be a random incident, FPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead Detective, E. Alrafai, at (910) 723-0327. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

