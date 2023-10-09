Durham police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening.

Durham police searching for suspect in connection with shooting on I-85

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a suspect in connection a shooting on Interstate 85 Sunday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-85 North at the Gregson Street exit. When Officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim's vehicle and the suspect's vehicle were driving north on I-85 when shots were fired into the victim's vehicle.

No arrest have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.