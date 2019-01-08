A now-former part-time employee at a Durham school was arrested in Arizona on charges of child molestation.Police arrested Nathan Elder on Dec. 20, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Investigators said he inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl whose parents he was in town visiting.At the time, Elder was a part-time employee at Montessori School of Durham. The school said it learned of the arrest on Jan. 1 and immediately terminated Elder."We have notified parents and provided resources to address questions," Head of School Tammy Squires said. "We have not received any reports of inappropriate conduct by this employee during his four months here, but will carefully review the nature of his conduct. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students, follow rigorous background and reference checks, and maintain clear protocols that prevent students from being alone with employees."According to the Phoenix booking report, Elder is also accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old in California days before traveling to Phoenix.