Second man charged in connection to Durham murder investigation

Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second man is facing charges in connection to a Durham murder investigation.

Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham has concealment, failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

Lamin Amie Njie, 35, was arrested for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened October 27 on South Roxboro Street.

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Lindsey unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 943-0972, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.