Woman shot and killed in Durham park

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in Hillside Park overnight.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on South Roxboro Street.

Officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

People with information is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at (919)943-0972 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.