According to Durham police, the crimes have been reported from September 3 through September 12.

'Fear and panic.' Hispanic women living in fear after targeted attacks in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shattered glass remains on the ground in the Shoppes at Lakewood Plaza where Nery Blandin works. She showed ABC11 photos of the moment she discovered someone had broken into her car.

You could see the rock and pieces of glass in her driver's seat.

"They stole some important documents like passports, some money and medicine," said Blandin. "A lot of fear and panic. Thinking what would happen if that big rock hit me."

Blandin works at El Centro Hispano with Bereniece Malagon, who interpreted our conversation.

"It's scary to see that something is happening around our community," said Malagon.

According to Durham police, within the first 12 days of September, there were four armed robberies and a carjacking targeting Hispanic women across the Bull City. Many of the incidents happened in broad daylight.

Do not be concerned about your immigration status if you are a foreign national when reporting a crime. Please report all suspicious activity and crime by calling 911.

Malagon thinks Hispanic women are being targeted for specific reasons.

And many don't report the crimes she said.

"Some of us are afraid to report to police because of the language barrier or immigration status," she said.

On Tuesday, a staffer walked out of El Futuro, which is just a few doors down from El Centro Hispano, and told ABC11 someone tried to break into her car this morning. They didn't catch the suspect.

As for Blandin, she is left wondering how she'll come up with the money to replace her driver's window.

"The mechanic is going to repair the car. That situation cost us more than 500 dollars," she said.

The Durham Police Department is asking community members to be aware of their surroundings and to remember the following crime prevention tips:

Park in well-lit areas

Assess your surroundings for suspicious persons before exiting your vehicle

Don't leave unattended vehicles running

Have your keys ready when approaching your home or vehicle

Do not walk alone in dark areas

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash with you

If you are confronted, always cooperate with the robber. Your life is more important than items of material value