Hispanic women in Durham targeted for armed robberies and carjackings, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers with the Durham Police Department said they are investigating several armed robberies and carjackings where the suspects appear to be targeting Hispanic women.

According to Durham police, the crimes have been reported from September 3 through September 12. DPD said officers responded to four carjackings and one armed robbery at different locations across the Bull City.

The locations include the parking lots of businesses, a bus stop and an apartment complex. Police said no injuries were reported in any of the robberies or carjackings.

Durham Police Department provided this timeline of the crimes

Sunday, September 3 at around 12:12 p.m., a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of cash and personal belongings while she was at a bus stop in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive

Sunday, September 10 around 9:50 p.m., a victim said her vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6000 block of Fayetteville Road

Sunday, September 10 at 7:10 p.m. a victim reported her vehicle was stolen by force in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street

Tuesday, September 12 at 5:50 p.m. a victim reported her vehicle stolen at gunpoint at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive

Tuesday, September 12 at 7:50 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of North Roxboro Street

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or Investigator A. Osborne at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29241. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

This isn't the first time police in Durham have investigated crimes where the Latinx community has been the target.

In July, police said responded to at least 12 different armed robberies that targeted people in the Hispanic community. Between July 1 and July 11, police said several Hispanic victims reported being followed home when leaving businesses on Guess Road near the area of Avondale Drive and Foushee Street. Once at home, police said victims reported being robbed of items such as cash, debit cards and phones.

In the July crimes, police reports obtained by ABC11 show the victims are mostly males who range in age from young 20s to 75 years old.

Ivan Almonte, an immigrant and Durham Latino community advocate said during our report he believes crimes against Hispanics are even higher than reported because many are fearful of calling the police. To curb the crime against Latinos, Almonte said he believes leaders, the community and the police need to come together.

Also, in 2022, Durham Police Department released information on a man they said committed crimes against people in the Braggtown area of Durham.

According to our ABC11 report, the suspect committed seven robberies that happened between April 18 and April 30 on Dearborn Drive, Usher Street, Craven Street, Allgood Street and Highland Avenue at Hammond Street.