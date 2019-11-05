Durham pedestrian struck in Friday hit and run dies from injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday died as a result of his injuries Tuesday morning.

Durham Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Brandon Zeigler.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday near South Briggs Avenue and Riddle Road. Zeigler was struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Riddle Road approaching South Briggs Avenue when the crash happened.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhit and runsearchcrimedurham policepedestrian killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting
Polls are open in Durham: Everything you need to know
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired after racist incident
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
Show More
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News