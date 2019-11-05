DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday died as a result of his injuries Tuesday morning.
Durham Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Brandon Zeigler.
The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Friday near South Briggs Avenue and Riddle Road. Zeigler was struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Riddle Road approaching South Briggs Avenue when the crash happened.
Police are still looking for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Munter of the Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Durham pedestrian struck in Friday hit and run dies from injuries
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News