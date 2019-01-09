DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a burglary at Fink's Jewelers in the Southpoint Mall.
Authorities said Taki Jamel Leak, 24, of Durham, has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering (one count to Streets at Southpoint and one to Fink's Jewelers), one count of injury to personal property, two counts of injury to real property, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny of motor vehicle, one count of possession of stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail property.
On Dec 1., 2018, the suspect drove a stolen white and red pick-up truck through the front entrance of Fink's Jeweler's store Once he was inside, he attempted to steal the jewelry. It is unknown how much was taken.
Leak was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $17,500 bond.