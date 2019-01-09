Suspect who rammed stolen truck into Fink's Jewelers at Southpoint mall charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police looking for man who robbed Streets at Southpoint jewelry store

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a burglary at Fink's Jewelers in the Southpoint Mall.

Authorities said Taki Jamel Leak, 24, of Durham, has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering (one count to Streets at Southpoint and one to Fink's Jewelers), one count of injury to personal property, two counts of injury to real property, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny of motor vehicle, one count of possession of stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail property.

On Dec 1., 2018, the suspect drove a stolen white and red pick-up truck through the front entrance of Fink's Jeweler's store Once he was inside, he attempted to steal the jewelry. It is unknown how much was taken.

Leak was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $17,500 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeauto theftburglaryDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Mom falls for sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Show More
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Trump Transcript: President Trump's full speech on immigration
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as solution to drugs
Victim shot in southeast Raleigh, emerges 10 miles away in Cary
Bench comes up big for UNC in win over NC State
More News