Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police have charged two people in connection to a double homicide that happened in the 2000 block of House Avenue on New Year's Day.
Police said Wednesday that Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 20, of Durham has been charged with two counts of murder. He is not in custody,
Investigators arrested Jonathan Cabrera, 18, of Durham and charged him with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.
He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.
Police said 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza were both shot and killed.
It was the second deadly double shooting in Durham on New Year's Day.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas-Regino is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
