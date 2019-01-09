Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead in Durham double shooting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have charged two people in connection to a double homicide that happened in the 2000 block of House Avenue on New Year's Day.

Police said Wednesday that Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 20, of Durham has been charged with two counts of murder. He is not in custody,

Investigators arrested Jonathan Cabrera, 18, of Durham and charged him with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.

Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, left, and Jonathan Cabrera.



He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.

Police said 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza were both shot and killed.

It was the second deadly double shooting in Durham on New Year's Day.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas-Regino is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

*Video is from a previous story and will be updated.*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdouble murderdouble shootingdouble homicidearrestDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police ID 2 men who died in Durham double shooting
Top Stories
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
Durham police arrest suspect in Southpoint mall burglary
Cooper to Trump: End shutdown so NC can rebuild after Hurricane Florence
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Show More
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Mom falls for sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Trump Transcript: President Trump's full speech on immigration
More News