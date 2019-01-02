Police ID 2 men who died in Durham double shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have identified the men who died in a double homicide that happened in the 2000 block of House Avenue.

Police said 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza were both shot and killed.

It was the second deadly double shooting in Durham on New Year's Day.

Officers arrived about 8 p.m. to find two gunshot victims dead outside.

No charges have yet been filed.

The case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at Alden Place Apartments in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road.
