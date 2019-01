Police ID 2 men who died in Durham double shooting

Durham police have identified the men who died in a double homicide that happened in the 2000 block of House Avenue.Police said 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza were both shot and killed.It was the second deadly double shooting in Durham on New Year's Day.Officers arrived about 8 p.m. to find two gunshot victims dead outside.No charges have yet been filed.The case remains an active investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.Earlier Tuesday, a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at Alden Place Apartments in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road.