Durham police chief C.J. Davis interviewing for Memphis police director job

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police chief speaks out on George Floyd case

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police chief C.J. Davis is interviewing for the job of police director with the City of Memphis.

City of Memphis officials said they had planned to announce a new appointee before the city council on April 6 but decided to extend the timeline after Davis was added as a candidate.

The new hire would replace former police director Michael Rallings, who is retiring this month.

The City of Durham said the city manager was informed on Monday that Chief Davis was one of the finalists for the position.

Davis was hired as the Durham police chief in April of 2016.

Before that, she was Deputy Chief of the City of Atlanta Police Department.

"Deputy Chief Davis, during the course of her 30-year career, has demonstrated a broad array of skills and experience that will serve Durham well at this time. As we know, this is an extremely challenging time for policing, not only in Durham but also throughout the country," former Durham City Manager Tom Bonfield said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhampolice chiefdurham police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC announces Hubert Davis as next head basketball coach
19-year-old who drowned at Falls Lake identified
Kinston man charged with murder after 2-year-old dies in Wayne County
Vaccination eligibility opens up for teens in NC but will they get it?
Body of 20-year-old woman found near NC State in Raleigh
Doctors urge vaccinations as concerns over COVID variants linger
Despite population growth, NC daycares continue to close during pandemic
Show More
Founder of iconic Goldsboro BBQ restaurant dies
Wake County offers forgivable loan to first-time homebuyers
For entire year, NC man performs piano daily on Facebook amid pandemic
Plant-based vaccine candidate being manufactured by RTP company
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
More TOP STORIES News