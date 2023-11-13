Woman charged with murder in Durham high-speed crash

Nearly two weeks since a crash on Page Road in Durham killed a man and injured 3 others, the worlds of two families are turned upside down.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman facing charges related to a deadly high-speed crash is now facing second-degree murder.

Durham Police Department's Traffic and Crash Team (TACT) charged Nyasia Palmer, 22, of Morrisville in connection with a crash that killed Elijah Hawkins-Maynor, 22, of Durham in October.

Three others were also injured in the crash that happened on October 5.

Police say Palmer was going 113 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on Page Road when she lost control and ran off the road to the right. The car then slid across a median before going into the woods. It then hit a tree and went in the air before landing in the road upside down.

Hawkins-Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a woman and a man, had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer had non-life-threatening injuries.

She has been charged with murder in the second degree, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, speeding, failure to maintain lane control, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and driving while license revoked.

Palmer is in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator G.L. Munter at 919-560-4935 ext. 29448.