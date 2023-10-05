WATCH LIVE

3 people thrown from car, 1 killed in Durham crash

Thursday, October 5, 2023 1:24PM
Page Road is shut down in both directions between Comstock Road and Arrington Park Drive.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were thrown from a car and one of them was killed during a crash that took place in Durham.

At 3:07 a.m. officers responded to a crash on Page Road near Comstock Road. When they arrived they found three people had been thrown from the car and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others had serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

