There's a major traffic problem on I-40 in Durham County.

32 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Interstate 40 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 closed westbound near the Streets at Southpoint due to a major crash.

Durham Police Department said the crash involved 32 different vehicles and closed traffic between exit 274 and 276. That's near the Fayetteville Road and Streets at Southpoint exits.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area completely.

ABC11 is working to get a crew to the scene and learn more about the specific cause of the crash. It obviously happened while severe weather was moving through the area, causing damage across the region.