Extreme heat brings warning for Wake County and southern parts of Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Weather across the Triangle and Wake County has prompted an excessive heat warning and brings with it a chance for severe weather.

Feels like temps range from 105-115 and the level 2 severe weather risk exists from 3-11 p.m. with an actual high of 96.

The main threats from any severe weather today are damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

There is a heat advisory in place for areas east of Wake County.

Tonight we could see some lingering storms with muggy conditions and a low of 70.

