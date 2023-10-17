22-year-old driver charged in Page Road crash that killed UNC senior, injured 3

Nearly two weeks since a crash on Page Road in Durham killed a man and injured 3 others, the worlds of two families are turned upside down.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two weeks since a crash on Page Road in Durham killed a man and injured 3 others, the worlds of two families have been turned upside down.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Page Road near Comstock. One of the people thrown out of the car was Rahman Mateen, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate with a goal of becoming a sports agent.

His twin brother, Rahim, rushed home to be by his side at the hospital.

"Our last name is Mateen, it means strong, firm, so we believe he's going to be strong, he'll be all right; if anyone can bounce back from this, it'll be Rock," Rahim Mateen said.

Rahim Mateen, right, talks about the crash that left his twin brother, UNC grad Rahman Mateen fighting for his life at Duke Medical Center.

Rahman Mateen underwent a 12-hour surgical procedure after fracturing his neck and spine. He still has no leg mobility and is on a ventilator. He is facing a long road to recovery.

"I just turned around and started crying right there and it was really hard, but I know I had to be there for my brother," Rahim said.

The family has been visiting him around the clock at Duke Medical Center and has a GoFundMe page to help with his expenses. They said they have been grateful for the community support.

The same crash also killed Rahman's friend, Elijah Jayden Hawkins-Maynor.

Elijah Jayden Hawkins-Maynor, a UNC senior was killed in the crash. He would have been 23 next month. Courtesy of family

Elijah's dad, Craig Maynor, remembered a life cut short. Hawkins-Maynor was a UNC senior and would have turned 23 next month.

"Every second, every minute, every conversation, I see his face," Maynor said.

As for what led up to the crash, the driver, 22-year-old Nyasia Palmer, of Morrisville, lost control of the 2023 Hyundai Sonata, according to Durham Police, and is facing several charges including reckless driving and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

ABC11 reached out to Palmer for comment but has not heard back.

Grieving father Craig Maynor is working to keep his son's legacy alive. He also hopes the driver learns from the consequences of what happened.

"I pray whatever consequences there are, that she learns from it," Maynor said.

The family of Hawkins-Maynor is hoping to try to bring some good out of the situation. They are creating a scholarship in Elijah's honor.

"We want to impact lives and make sure that my son's legacy lives on," his father said.