Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Durham Thursday night.Police said 34-year-old Tavares Hall died as a result of his injuries.Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street after a report of a sound of shots.When they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.Authorities said the man died at the hospital a short time later.According to investigators, the shooting did not appear to be random.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.