DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Durham Thursday night.
Police said 34-year-old Tavares Hall died as a result of his injuries.
Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lancaster Street after a report of a sound of shots.
When they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Authorities said the man died at the hospital a short time later.
According to investigators, the shooting did not appear to be random.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.