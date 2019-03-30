Durham police investigating after man found shot to death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Saturday, according to a release from Durham police.It happened in the 1700 block of Palmer Street around 12:15 p.m.Officials say they received a shooting call and when they arrived at the scene, a man, who has not been identified, was found with an apparent gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene.No names or information regarding a suspect have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator I. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.