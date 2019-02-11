Durham police investigating BB&T bank robbery

Durham police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the BB&T on South Miami Boulevard on Monday morning.Shortly after 10 a.m., officers said a man handed the teller a note, demanded money, and fled on foot with the cash.The man did not have a weapon.The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants. Officers believe he is in his 50s.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.