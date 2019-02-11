BANK ROBBERY

Durham police investigating BB&T bank robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police investigating bank robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the BB&T on South Miami Boulevard on Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers said a man handed the teller a note, demanded money, and fled on foot with the cash.

The man did not have a weapon.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants. Officers believe he is in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybank robberydurham county newstheftDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
FBI arrests 'traveling bandit,' wanted in 7 banks robberies in 6 states
'Traveling bandit' robs seven banks in six states, including NC
Man wanted for Durham bank robbery arrested
2 Texas men arrested for Fayetteville bank robbery
More bank robbery
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News