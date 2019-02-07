Durham police investigating homicide after man shot in passenger seat of car

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the front passenger seat of a car.It happened near Old Oxford Road and Hebron Road.Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers found a man inside a car in the 4300 block of N. Roxboro Road.The man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers said the driver told police someone pulled up alongside the car and started firing.The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.No suspects are in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.