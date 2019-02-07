Durham police investigating homicide after man shot in passenger seat of car

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after a man was shot in the front passenger seat of a car.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the front passenger seat of a car.

It happened near Old Oxford Road and Hebron Road.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers found a man inside a car in the 4300 block of N. Roxboro Road.

The man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said the driver told police someone pulled up alongside the car and started firing.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationshootingcrimeDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham Police: Stray bullet strikes woman in home
ON CAMERA: Agents send minors into stores for booze in crackdown
More ICE arrests reported in Triangle, including outside a Durham HS
Durham Catholic school cancels class Friday amid threat of protests over gay speaker
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Cary filmmakers recount untold details of first MLK assassination attempt
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
Fayetteville millenial movement could shape future of All-American City
Show More
Triangle shopping malls have big plans to stay relevant
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
FaceTime fix: Apple releases update for eavesdropping bug
Years of hard work help Oberlin Cemetery gain historical designation
'Horrific part of our past:' 1979 UNC yearbook photo depicts blackface, KKK
More News