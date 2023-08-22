Durham police officer recovering after carjacking suspect rams into cruiser

DPD said the officer was in his patrol car blocking the intersection of Hillsborough Road and Highway 751 when a carjacking suspect hit the officer's vehicle before slamming into a parked car.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer is recovering after an overnight chase and crash.

DPD said the officer was in his marked patrol car blocking the intersection of Hillsborough Road and Highway 751 about 2 a.m. when a carjacking suspect hit the officer's vehicle before slamming into a parked car at a nearby auto lot.

The suspect and a passenger were arrested. The passenger was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to please call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935 extension 29450.

