Road closures in Durham due to deadly shooting investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large police presence due to a deadly shooting in Durham has closed roads that drivers should avoid.

Officers have gathered on Denfield Street and have blocked off between Todd Street and Monk Road.

At 6:54 a.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police said this does appear to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

