Woman shot and killed in Durham overnight

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder investigation is underway in Durham on Glasson Street, off of Morreene road.

Police are still on scene investigating where they say a woman was shot and killed.

Officers got the call around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night to Glasson Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police believe the shooting isn't random.

No suspect information has been made available and Durham police ask that if you know anything to give them a call.

According to the latest data from Durham Police Department homicides over the last year are trending down 8%.

We checked the ABC11 Neighborhood Safety Tracker and this part of Durham has some of the lowest homicide rates in the city.