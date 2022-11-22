Driver shortage to affect 24 Durham school bus routes Tuesday

Two dozen school bus routes will be affected Tuesday morning because of a bus driver shortage.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents in Durham may have to find an alternative way to get their child to school this morning.

Durham Public Schools says the shortage is impacting 24 routes.

This is not the first time we've seen an impact to school bus routes this year.

Chapel-Carrboro Schools also felt an impact in the last month.

They also noted their issue was likely due to a bus driver shortage.

DPS office urge parents to find alternative ways to get your child to and from school.

You can also download the "Here Comes the Bus" app to track your child's school bus.