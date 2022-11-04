Driver shortage to affect two Chapel Hill-Carrboro school bus routes Friday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said Thursday that because of an ongoing bus driver shortage, some routes will be affected Friday morning.

The routes/numbers are:

Bus 56: Rashkis Elementary School; Culbreth Middle School; Carrboro High School

Bus 120: Glenwood Elementary School; East Chapel Hill High School

The school district asks that families consider alternate travel arrangements for school in the morning. They can also contact the school transportation office at (919) 942-5045 beginning at 6:30 a.m. to make arrangements to have students picked up as soon as a bus becomes available, which will be shortly after 9 a.m.

The student will not be considered "tardy" as a result.

The school district warned that if there are any additional "callouts" on Friday morning, more routes may be affected. If that happens, notifications will be sent in the morning.