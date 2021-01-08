Durham Public Schools to remain online for rest of school year as pandemic rages on

The decision comes as the Durham County Public Health reports more than 16,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county, 1,132 of which are active. One-hundred and forty-nine Durham residents have succumbed to the virus.
"Our board's decision will allow our students to stay with their current teachers for the duration of the school year," Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a statement. "We will be able to keep our students and staff safe while ensuring continuity of learning. We will keep improving online learning, and we will come back to the board next month with proposals to provide safe, voluntary opportunities for English language learners and students in self-contained classrooms."
#DPSAlert | The DPS Board of Education voted unanimously to remain in Plan C for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. More details coming soon. | #WeAreDPS #Durham pic.twitter.com/Cyvrwu2ZPt— Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) January 8, 2021
The latest special meeting called discussed the latest COVID-19 data to determine whether students, teachers and staffers were safe to return to schools during the new semester. However, school officials deemed it unsafe.
In the meantime, the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics. DPS Learning Centers will remain open.