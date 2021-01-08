Return To Learn

Durham Public Schools to remain online for rest of school year as pandemic rages on

Students in traditional and year-round schools won't return to the classroom until January 2021.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public School Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to remain in Plan C for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year as COVID-19 cases continue to surge within the state.

The decision comes as the Durham County Public Health reports more than 16,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county, 1,132 of which are active. One-hundred and forty-nine Durham residents have succumbed to the virus.

"Our board's decision will allow our students to stay with their current teachers for the duration of the school year," Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a statement. "We will be able to keep our students and staff safe while ensuring continuity of learning. We will keep improving online learning, and we will come back to the board next month with proposals to provide safe, voluntary opportunities for English language learners and students in self-contained classrooms."


The latest special meeting called discussed the latest COVID-19 data to determine whether students, teachers and staffers were safe to return to schools during the new semester. However, school officials deemed it unsafe.

In the meantime, the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics. DPS Learning Centers will remain open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countydurham public schoolseducationcoronavirusreturn to learnonline learningcovid 19 pandemicdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETURN TO LEARN
CCS re-entry plan adjusted for expected holiday COVID-19 surge
WCPSS board votes for students to learn remotely Jan. 4-15
Wake School Board discusses possible return to all-remote learning
Wake School Board to discuss potential return to online learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Snow, wintry mix still possible Friday
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Gov. Cooper joins NC Dems call to remove President Trump from office
Woman loses $2,500 in stimulus check scam
COVID-19 LATEST: UNC-CH to remain online for start of spring semester
McDougald Terrace's carbon monoxide problems made worse by pandemic
Show More
Plasma donors needed as COVID-19 cases increase
Pregnant healthcare workers on why they got COVID-19 vaccine
Mile-long traffic as Nash County residents wait for COVID-19 vaccine
NC NAACP leader: If rioters were Black, there would have been bloodshed
Snow day changes: WCPSS alters plans in remote learning world
More TOP STORIES News